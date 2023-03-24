Detective Drama Series ‘The Mysterious Mortons’ In The Works At CBS – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: CBS Studios is developing The Mysterious Mortons, a detective drama series for CBS from Amy Rardin (Charmed), George Northy (Charmed), and Laurie Zaks (Castle), The Hamden Journal has learned.

The show follows a scrappy homicide detective who enlists his quirky family of mystery writers to assist him in cracking the cases that perplex his police department.

Rardin and Northy will serve as writers and executive producers; Zaks executive produces under her banner Rosewood TV.

Rardin is currently an executive producer/writer on Amazon/Temple Hill’s Teton. She previously served as head writer and co-executive producer on Marvel/Disney+’s Echo, and co-creator/executive producer on the reboot of Charmed for the CW. She also served as co-executive producer and writer for four seasons of Jane The Virgin for the CW and began her staffing career on ABC Family’s Greek. Rardin is repped by Verve and Sugar23.

Northy sold Ozma to Netflix, a series set in the Wizard of Oz universe, with 21 laps and Untitled Entertainment attached to produce. His feature G.B.F. (Gay Best Friend) premiered at the TriBeCa Film Festival and was distributed by Vertical Films to great critical response. George sold Wellsville to NBC and Infamous to the CW. Prior to this, Northy was a co-producer on Charmed with Amy Rardin for CW and CBS Studios. Additionally, he sold a series adaptation of Jawbreaker, with Darren Stein and Sony TV to E!. Northy is repped by APA, Untitled, and Sloss Eckhouse.

Zaks, who was behind the popular ABC drama series Castle, launched her production company Rosewood Television in 2021. At the time, having spent seven years as Head of Television at Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman’s Mandeville Films, she had a deal with ABC Signature. She recently struck a deal with ITV Studios America, the U.S. arm of the British broadcaster and production group, where she has a development deal. She previously developed series including ABC’s The Fix, The Family, and Wicked City as well as Netflix’s Hit & Run. Zaks is represented by UTA and attorney Gregg Gellman.