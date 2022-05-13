Details emerge about Vicky White, Casey White escape plot

Vicky White reportedly went shopping for men’s clothes and visited a sex toy shop before she helped her inmate boyfriend escape – leading to an 11-day manhunt that ended in her suicide and his capture.

Details about the former Alabama jail honcho’s shopping spree emerged during an extensive interview US Marshal Marty Keely gave about her ill-fated adventure with Casey White.

At first, authorities believed the murder suspect might have kidnapped Vicky, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, but soon realized her cover story about taking him to a mental-health evaluation was a ruse.

Keely then sprung the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force into action and started gathering leads.

The first break came when a fellow jail worker reported that Vicky had called and asked to be picked up at an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Florence, Alabama.

Casey White, center, arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse on May 10. AP

Surveillance footage shows Vicky White transporting Casey White just before their disappearance.

She said she had locked her keys in her car and needed a ride to work, Keely said.

In the store’s parking lot, investigators found the patrol car in which Vicky had left the sheriff’s office hours earlier with a handcuffed Casey in the backseat, he said.

It was also where surveillance footage showed she had staged the orange getaway Ford Edge she had bought with cash a few days earlier.

White was set to collect the employee of the year award before the escape. ZUMAPRESS.com

Vicky had already sold her house for $95,000, far below the market value, sold her car and filed for retirement, Keely said.

She had also bought an AR-15 assault rifle and a shotgun to add to her 9mm service semiautomatic and a .45-caliber handgun.

Investigators later learned that Vicky had bought men’s clothes at a local Kohl’s department store and also visited a store that sells sex toys, according to the news outlet.

Footage shows authorities pulling Vicky White from the vehicle after she shot herself. Evansville Police Department

Two law enforcement officials said that Vicky had also left the jail with Casey previously in what investigators believe was a dry run for the escape.

She had taken him out of the lockup for about 40 minutes, the officials told the outlet on condition of anonymity.

However, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton refuted that account in an interview with NewsNation, saying there was no evidence Vicky had taken Casey out of the jail earlier.

Before long the Bonnie and Clyde duo had made it out of state and were nearly 200 miles away.

Tips began to flow in but nothing panned out until a tow truck driver from Tennessee reported that he had towed the Ford Edge three or four days earlier and that it was still in his tow yard, Keely said.

The next break came when a homeowner in rural Tennessee recognized a photo of Casey and helped authorities piece together what had happened.

Exterior of the 41 Motel where fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were reportedly staying in Evansville. AP

He told police he sold Vicky a Ford F-150 pickup truck for cash. It didn’t have license plates, but she didn’t care, the man told investigators, according to Keely.

“He says, ‘Yeah, I sold him a truck,’” Keely said of the homeowner. “And so, we learned that he sold him a truck the same day that they escaped from the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility. And it was just a few hours after they had escaped.”

During the sale, a woman in an orange Ford pulled up and the two drove off trailing one another, said the homeowner, who provided the pickup truck’s vehicle identification number, according to Keely.

The scene in Evansville, Indiana where Casey White and Vicky White were captured. EvansvilleWatch

Vicky White was driving a Cadillac sedan before crashing and shooting herself. EvansvilleWatch

The two abandoned the Ford Edge and made their way to Evansville, Indiana, where Casey abandoned the pickup at a car wash.

They then paid a homeless man to rent them a motel room, paying cash upfront for a 14-day stay. They were living under the assumed alias in the motel and had bought a third getaway vehicle, a Cadillac sedan.

The car wash manager first noticed the abandoned truck on May 3 and found it odd the vehicle was still there the next morning. A police officer who checked it out determined the vehicle wasn’t stolen and that there was nothing they could do.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding shows a photograph of the weapons that were found in the possession of the fugitives. AP

Another break came Sunday because the officer had written the VIN in a report and Keely’s team spotted it. His fugitive team descended on Evansville, working with fellow deputy marshals in Indiana.

The team eventually found the Cadillac at the Motel 41 and placed it under surveillance.

Vicky soon emerged in a wig, alongside her 6-foot-9 beau, Keely said. They hopped in the car and drove off with the marshals secretly tailing them — but the officers were spotted, according to Keely.

Authorities taking Casey White into custody. Evansville Police Department

The brief pursuit ended when the officers rammed the car, which flipped over.

“Airbags are gonna go off and kill us!” Vicky was heard yelling in a 911 call as she told Casey they should run. “Get us back to the f—- hotel!”

Seconds later, she turned the gun on herself.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and District Attorney Chris Connolly speak to the press at the Lauderdale County Courthouse on Friday. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

“Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head,” Keely said Casey yelled. It wasn’t clear why he referred to Vicky as his wife.

Vicky was pronounced dead at a hospital and Casey was returned Tuesday night to Alabama.

With Post wires