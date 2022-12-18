Destruction Looms In Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Pic Starring Cillian Murphy – The Hamden Journal

The first full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film has dropped. Cillian Murphy stars in the epic thriller based on the creation of the first atomic bomb. Watch the clip in the video posted above.

Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The film directed and written by Nolan is based on “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

“We imagine a future and our imaginings horrifiers. They would fear it until they understand it, and they won’t understand it until they’ve used it,” Murphy’s Oppenheimer says in the trailer.

He continued, “Theory will only take you so far. I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon but we have no choice.”

Other cast members include Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick, Olivia Thirlby, Trond Fausa, Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman.

Oppenheimer is set to open in theaters on July 21, 2023.