Despite recent reports, Kyrie Irving still wants to join the Lakers

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were reportedly in serious discussions regarding a Kyrie Irving trade, but those discussions seem dead or dormant as of now.

In recent days, a couple of reports have indicated that Irving has either lost his desire to come to L.A. or never had it to begin with.

One by Jake Fischer said that the guard is coming to terms with the likelihood that he will remain in Brooklyn.

The New York Post claimed that Irving never even wanted to be traded away from the Nets in the first place.

But on Tuesday, Fischer seemed to do an about-face, saying that the North Jersey native still wants to wear the Purple and Gold.

Although there is no sign that the Lakers and Nets are closer to consummating a trade than they were two weeks ago, some fans have speculated that perhaps they have agreed in principle to some sort of deal and that they’re simply waiting on a Kevin Durant trade to happen.

Until any sort of Irving trade actually happens or doesn’t happen, it’s anyone’s guess what is really going on behind closed doors.

