Despite leading all players in fan voting, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t make the Pro Bowl

The fans stuffed the ballot box for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the end, getting the most votes of any NFL player wasn’t enough to propel him to the Pro Bowl. Or whatever it’s now called.

The AFC quarterbacks, based on the final voting consisting of one third fans, one third coaches, and one third players, are Josh Allen of the Bills, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, and Joe Burrow of the Bengals.

Tagovailoa is a first alternate. He’ll definitely make it, if the Bills, Chiefs, or Bengals qualify for the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Dolphins could still qualify for the Super Bowl. And that’s a far bigger accomplishment for Tua, and for the team.

The Dolphins have three Pro Bowlers, for now: receiver Tyreek Hill, tackle Terron Armstead, and cornerback Xavien Howard.

