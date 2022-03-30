Despite call from Mike Tomlin, Steelers signing Tyrann Mathieu still a longshot

Since the very beginning of NFL free agency, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been clamoring for free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu to sign with the team. At the time it just seemed like a pipe dream but perhaps there is still a glimmer of hope.

Mathieu is back in Baton Rouge, home of LSU his alma mater and appeared on the Jordy Culotta radio show. According to Mathieu, he got a call from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, presumably about his availability.

Meanwhile, another report has said there’s no way the Steelers are going to pony up enough to sign Mathieu with a huge contract extension coming to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sooner rather than later.

For Mathieu, it really comes down to what he wants as he enters his tenth NFL season. Mathieu has won a Super Bowl and has already made a boatload of money. He will be 30 at the start of the season, which isn’t a dealbreaker but has to be taken into consideration in any contract negotiations.

Do the Steelers still have a shot to have their cake and eat it too? Signing Mathieu and extending Fitzpatrick would be the best of everything for Pittsburgh heading into the 2022 season.

