Despite ban, “freedom convoy” sets off from Brest to Paris

‘Freedom’ protests banned from Paris streets

Police in Paris said that “freedom convoy” protesters will be barred from entering the city starting on Friday, Reuters reported.Protesters were warned that they could face two years in prison, a 4,500 euro fine and suspended driver’s licenses for violating the order, according to Reuters.Most protesters are reportedly expected to come from southern France, but it is believed that others will emerge from cities all across the nation to protest…

