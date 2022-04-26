Desmond Bane shoved T’Wolves coach Chris Finch in Game 5

Shoving a coach in the middle of a game, especially the opposing head coach, is never a good idea.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane learned that the hard way on Tuesday night.

Bane, in the first half of Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Timberwolves at FedExForum, got into a brief, yet heated, altercation with Minnesota coach Chris Finch on the sidelines.

Late in the second quarter, Bane went to pass the ball in near the Timberwolves bench. But as he got into position, Bane shoved Finch out of the way — which prompted a rather colorful response Finch and had fans sitting behind them at the ready.

Naturally, as you can’t put hands on the opposing coach, Bane was hit with a technical foul.

Despite a game-high 15 points from Bane, the Grizzlies trailed Minnesota 55-53 at halftime at FedExForum.

