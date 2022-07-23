‘Designing Women’ Actress Was 78 – The Hamden Journal

Bobbie Faye Ferguson, an actress who had credits in television and film, died June 25 of natural causes, according to a news report. She was 78 and lived in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Born in Memphis, TN on Oct. 10, 1943, she grew up in Eudora, AR, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a degree in Speech and Communications.

Representing her university, she finished in the Top Ten in the Miss Arkansas Pageant. She also was Teacher of the Year in Little Rock, where she taught history at McClellan High School.

She later moved to Dallas, TX, where she taught speech and debate at Skyline High School and was one of the founding members and acting teachers at the KD Studio.

That experience led to TV credits including Designing Women and Dukes of Hazard, and films like Superman. She also taught acting at the LA Film Actor’s Lab.

She started NASA’s multimedia program in Washington, DC, and would later serve in the same position for the Department of Homeland Security in Los Angeles.

Survivors include her son, daughter-in-law, three grandsons, two brothers, a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00, August 20, in Los Angeles, CA. Donations can be made in her name to: Los Angeles Mission https://losangelesmission.org/ways-to-give/