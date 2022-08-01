Deshaun Watson gets laughable suspension from Sue Robinson as NFL fumbles its case

Every time the NFL has a chance to stand for women, it fails. Spectacularly.

Retired judge Sue L. Robinson deserves no small amount of criticism, whether it’s for the laughably light six-game suspension she recommend for Deshaun Watson on Monday morning or her supposed rationalization for it because his predatory behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct.” It’s that kind of 1950s thinking, that assaults and harassment don’t really count unless violence is involved, that perpetuates rape culture and marginalization of women.

But Robinson’s assessment, and her decision, were also based on the evidence provided by the NFL and, as it always does when it comes to women, the league did the bare minimum. It claimed it wanted at least a year-long suspension, yet presented just five of the two dozen cases against Watson.

Regardless of the decisions by two grand juries not to indict Watson – before you use this to exonerate the quarterback, do some research on the difficulty in bringing charges in sexual abuse cases – it has always been the volume of complaints, and the accompanying details, that have been so damning.

Two-dozen women filed civil lawsuits in which they detailed sexual misconduct by the quarterback who is now the face of the NFL thanks to his record-setting contract. A police detective said in a deposition for those civil cases that she believed Watson’s behavior was criminal.

The New York Times reported that, over a 17-month span, he had booked massage appointments with at least 66 women – a number and haphazardness that any elite athlete will tell you is not normal. The Houston Texans needed less time to decide to settle lawsuits with 30 women who accused the team of enabling Watson than they normally need to fall out of playoff contention.

Deshaun Watson took part in the Cleveland Browns’ minicamp, but will he play at all during the 2022 NFL season?

All that, and somehow the NFL couldn’t make the case that Watson deserved more than six games. That works out to Watson sitting one quarter for every woman who sued him. Or one game for the degradation and humiliation suffered by four women.

Story continues

That’s a pathetic exchange rate on its face, made all the more enraging when you consider that DeAndre Hopkins will sit out the same number of games for a first violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. That Tom Brady served two games less for the equivalent of a frat house prank.

And that Calvin Ridley, once one of the NFL’s best receivers, is persona non grata indefinitely for gambling on NFL games – games that took place while he was on personal leave from the Atlanta Falcons, mind you, so not ones in which he could have had any impact.

Unless the NFL appeals, Watson will be back before the end of October, giving him plenty of time to take the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and make everyone forget his misdeeds.

But tell me again how much the NFL cares about its female fan base. How the increase in the number of women on coaching staffs and in front offices shows how much respect there is for women and their experiences.

SUSPENSION: Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games

MORE SUITS SETTLED: Browns QB Watson settles three more lawsuits

MORE: Thirty women settle with Houston Texans over claims related to Watson

The NFL has a long track record of only taking a definitive stand for women when it thinks there’s a buck to be made off them. It might make a public show of support, as it did in claiming it wanted a career-curtailing suspension for Watson, but it defaults to a “Boys will be boys” attitude when it comes time for substantive action.

It is not lost on women, or anyone who recognizes the cravenness of commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, that the same league that has let Daniel Snyder skate on all of his reprehensible behavior toward women didn’t fight harder to hold Watson to account.

Goodell and the NFL can go scorched earth when they want to; we saw it with Deflategate. They simply have chosen not to when it comes to violence and abuse of women.

The NFL doesn’t give a damn about women. Shame on us for thinking it will ever be any different.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deshaun Watson gets laughable suspension as NFL fumbles case