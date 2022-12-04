Deshaun Watson debuts as Browns visit Texans

Deshaun Watson is making his Cleveland Browns debut after an 11-game NFL suspension. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After serving an 11-game suspension due to the more two dozen sexual assault and misconduct civil lawsuits filed against him, all but one of which were ultimately settled, Deshaun Watson is set to make his Cleveland Browns debut.

Watson will face the Houston Texans, his old team, in a game the Browns have to win if they want their faint playoff hopes to stay alive.

