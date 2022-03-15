Deshaun Watson, Browns meeting in Houston on Tuesday

It seems the Deshaun Watson saga will play out at least for another day. After meeting with both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers on Monday, word came out in the middle of the night that the Cleveland Browns are still involved in the chase.

Despite multiple reports on Monday that all but eliminated the Browns from the Watson pursuit, primarily due to weather, Cleveland continues to persist. With a chance to acquire what many believe to be a top-five quarterback in the NFL, Andrew Berry and company are hoping for a chance to convince Watson that they are the best fit for him.

This is despite allegations from 22 women of lewd behaviors during professional massage appointments.

Two reports came out during the 1 AM hour of Tuesday morning that the Browns were meeting with the Houston Texans quarterback Tuesday. First but Aaron Wilson:

Wilson notes that Cleveland will be traveling to Houston to have the meeting, as both the Saints and Panthers did. Kimberley A. Martin from ESPN, shortly after Wilson, reported the meeting as well:

While the Browns may not be Watson’s first choice, the Texans also must complete a trade that is acceptable for them as well. It is not known what Houston will demand in exchange for the quarterback but some reports have noted three first-round picks, a second-round pick and players. In our Mock Offseason 2.0, we created a version that included a Watson trade.

While we thought the Watson drama or dream was over on Monday, Tuesday brings us the most official news that the team is officially interested in the Texans quarterback.