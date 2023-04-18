DeSantis shows his friendlier side in campaign swing to New Hampshire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flashes a thumbs-up following an address at a New Hampshire Republican Party dinner, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa/AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Last Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trekked to New Hampshire, which is set to host the first Republican presidential primary next year, to rally support for the state GOP — and for his prospective campaign — under the guise of a book tour.

A few months ago, and running neck and neck with former President Donald Trump. But following Trump’s aggressive recent attacks on DeSantis, the governor’s support has steadily declined and political insiders’ optimism for his campaign has diminished. , with scant evidence, that DeSantis had inappropriate relationships with underaged girls when he was a schoolteacher, and a Trump-supporting super PAC latched onto an anonymous source that claimed DeSantis .

So DeSantis made his pre-campaign swing through the crucial early primary state under .

On his first trip to New Hampshire as a possible 2024 contender, DeSantis packed a large event room at the Doubletree in Manchester for the state Republican Party’s major annual fundraiser, the Amos Tuck Dinner. (, Trump announced he would appear at the exact same hotel next week for his own swing through New Hampshire.)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledges the audience after speaking at the 2023 NHGOP Amos Tuck Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., April 14, 2023. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

DeSantis was not known for being friendly when he was in Congress from 2013 to 2018. While other House lawmakers are typically chummy and personable around the Capitol, DeSantis would walk around with headphones in his ears, avoiding talking to people.

But inside the Doubletree hotel in downtown Manchester, packed with Republican officials and activists who will play a key role in selecting the next Republican nominee, DeSantis came across as a regular politico — affable and easygoing. And his warm reception from local Republican activists suggests that many remain undecided and are open to backing DeSantis.

His speech was not without a hiccup: He stoically dismissed a handful of protesters who rushed the stage and unfurled a banner reading “Jews against DeSantis” during his speech, saying “You gotta have a little spice in the speech, right?” The handful of protesters were quickly removed by security, and the Florida governor stuck close to a stump speech tailored to New Hampshire’s brand of libertarian-leaning of conservatism.

The day after signing a 6-week abortion ban into law in Florida, DeSantis made no mention of the abortion. Instead he touted his leadership of Florida and recounted victories which helped raise his national profile, like flying undocumented immigrants from Texas to Massachusetts and fighting Disney’s special tax status in Florida because it supported “woke” policies.

The Florida governor said that on taking office he was advised to adopt a more moderate tone to survive life in what used to be a swing state, but he refused to be a “potted plant” in office.

DeSantis said he was told, “‘Keep your head down, don’t make any waves, bide your time and lay low.’ I understood that advice, it was not crazy advice. But I rejected that advice.”

DeSantis also avoided directly mentioning Trump by name, but he hit him in the speech with some jabs clearly directed at the former president, promising that if he were in the White House they wouldn’t be bogged down in perpetual palace drama and fighting among staff.

A protester interrupts an address by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a stop at a New Hampshire Republican Party dinner, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa/AP)

After wrapping up his hour-long speech, DeSantis hopped off the stage into the crowd at the Doubletree hotel in downtown Manchester to start working the room. Republican activists crowded him as he walked around the tables, signing copies of his new book, “The Courage to be Free” and taking selfies with them.

Trump remains the person to beat in most polls of early primary states like New Hampshire, and the rank and file of the party still speak highly of the former president, but that doesn’t mean they’ve closed the door on alternatives to Trump. Throughout the room, activists said they hadn’t decided yet who they would vote for, but were interested in DeSantis’ brand of cleaned-up Trumpism.

“I was a very early Trump supporter, even prior to him actually getting in and 2016, but I like Ron DeSantis as well,” Doug Lambert, vice chair of the Belknap County GOP in New Hampshire and long a fixture in New Hampshire conservative politics, told Yahoo News after he grabbed a selfie the governor. “I think that there’s a lot of similarities on the issues between the two of them. And I’m giving Ron a very serious look, I think that he has a lot of the good of Trump without some of the baggage.”

The knock on DeSantis’s prickly personality has long been cited by Republican operatives as evidence that the Florida governor would struggle in early voting states like New Hampshire and Iowa, where voters demand one-on-one time with the candidates.

But, like so many other things in modern politics, there are indications that personal contact doesn’t matter as much as it used to. DeSantis’s would-be campaign team has already started mapping out a plan to win votes in states across the country which often get overlooked because they hold their contests later. to the Republican National Convention in 2016 suggests a drawn-out battle that could stretch all the way from the first primary votes cast next February to the 2024 Republican convention in Milwaukee.

Despite not having formally announced yet, DeSantis’s de facto campaign has kept up at the pace of a full-fledged White House run. He is in Washington, D.C. this week working to build support from members of Congress in a meeting put together by — a political group formed by one of his supporters from Michigan, who has been helping him win congressional endorsements.

He is also set to headline the 50th anniversary event for the Heritage Foundation later this week. has been working to stop Florida Republican House members from endorsing Trump.

this week issued its own first blast against Trump, accusing him of being a “gun-grabber” who would support efforts at gun control.

Alan Glassman, treasurer of the New Hampshire Republican Party, recounted taking photos of DeSantis years ago when he threw out the opening pitch at a little game in Florida and then presenting DeSantis with some of the photos.

“I’m pretty confident that Governor DeSantis can do everything that people would want as a president. That’s not to say that he would be the president that’s up in the air. Nobody knows who’s gonna be the president in 2024,” Glassman said. “But we have to give all of our good candidates an opportunity and he’s certainly a good candidate.”