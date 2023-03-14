DeSantis releases graphic video showing trans surgeries after Biden calls governor’s policies ‘cruel’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political team released a video Tuesday that shows the graphic results of multiple transgender surgeries alongside President Joe Biden’s comments on “The Daily Show” where he called the Republican’s policies “cruel.”

During an appearance on Comedy Central on Monday night, Biden said that “what’s going on in Florida” when it comes to transgender people is “close to sinful.”

DeSantis’ video of Biden’s remarks features a split screen with Biden on the left and still photos of double mastectomy and skin graft scars on the right. The bottom of the screen reads, “Biden thinks it’s ‘cruel’ Florida banned these surgeries for children.”

“It’s just terrible what they’re doing,” Biden says in the video. “It’s not like, you know, a kid wakes up one morning and says, you know, ‘I decided I wanted to become a man’ or ‘I want to become a woman.’ I mean, what are they thinking about?”

“They’re human beings,” the president added. “It’s cruel. And the way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we passed on same-sex marriage; you mess with that, you’re breaking the law, and you’re going to be held accountable.”

Biden didn’t specify what policies he was criticizing, but Florida recently joined a handful of states in banning gender-transition surgeries and treatments like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

“It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors,” DeSantis fired back in a tweet Tuesday. “It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”