DeSantis, Crist say Parkland shooter deserved death penalty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped a jury’s decision Thursday to recommend that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz serve a life sentence in prison — arguing that he should be put to death instead.

“I think that if you have a death penalty at all, then that is a case — where you’re massacring those students with premeditation and utter disregard for basic humanity — that you deserve the death penalty,” DeSantis said.

“And so the jurors came back, apparently it was 11-1 [in favor of execution] with one holdout refusing to authorize the ultimate punishment,” he added. “And that means that this killer is going to end up getting the same sentence as people who have committed bad acts, but acts that did not rise to this level.

“I just don’t think anything else is appropriate except the capital sentence in this case,” the governor went on, “and so I was very disappointed to see that.”

The Republican made the comments at a press conference moments after the jury recommended Cruz serve a whole life term without the possibility of parole.

The jury took seven hours to come to the decision, which ended the three-month penalty phase of Cruz’s case. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the sentence on Nov. 1. Under Florida law, she cannot throw out the jury’s recommendation and sentence Cruz to die.

Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty to the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three teachers dead and wounded 17 others.

DeSantis also criticized the slow pace of the case, which dragged on for more than four years.

“He’s guilty — everybody knew that from the beginning — and yet it takes years and years in this legal system. That is not serving the victims,” he said.

Several family members of victims also decried the jury’s decision, outraged that Cruz won’t be put on death row.

Debra Hixon, the wife of slain athletic director Christopher Hixon, said she was “completely devastated and shocked” by the jury’s ruling.

“What it says to me, what it says to my family, what it says to the other families is that [Cruz’s] life meant more than the 17 that were murdered,” she said.

“Really, right now it feels that his life is more valuable than Christopher’s, and that is not true,” Hixon added.

“This animal deserves to die. He hunted all these people. He planned this for months,” said Mike Schulman, the father of Scott Beigel, a geography teacher shot and killed by Cruz as he sheltered students in his classroom.

“The last thing my son saw was the gunman aiming at him,” Schulman said.

DeSantis will face Democratic former Florida governor Charlie Crist in the state’s November gubernatorial election.

Crist also came out and condemned the jury’s verdict on Thursday, saying in a statement that “There are crimes for which the only just penalty is death.”

The popular DeSantis leads Crist by nearly 8 percentage points, according to a Real Clear Politics average of polls.