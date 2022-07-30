DeSantis, citing a 1947 law on crossdressing, seeks to revoke a restaurant’s liquor license after a video surfaced of children attending a drag brunch

Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a complaint against a Miami restaurant after children attended a drag show at the venue.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a complaint against a Miami restaurant that hosts a weekly drag brunch after children were seen at the event.

According to The Hill, the video was posted by LibsofTikTok, a right-wing social media account.

In the complaint obtained by the news organization, DeSantis alleged R House violated state law and cited a 1947 state Supreme Court ruling that “men impersonating women” in a “suggestive and indecent” fashion is a public nuisance.

At a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis said the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted an investigation at the restaurant and found “not only were there minors there … the bar had a children’s menu.”

Drag shows have become a target of Republican lawmakers seeking to introduce anti-LGBTQ legislation not only in the state of Florida, but across the country. In June, Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted he would be proposing legislation that would make it a felony and terminate the parental rights of “any adult who brings a child to these perverted sex shows.”

The Hill reported that R House’s liquor license could be revoked if the complaint is successful.

Speaking with The Miami Herald, the restaurant said it was hoping to resolve the incident and called it a “misunderstanding.”

R House and DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

