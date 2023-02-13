Derrick White joins Larry Bird as only Celtics players to accomplish this feat

White joins Bird as only Celtics players to accomplish this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Derrick White has been on fire as of late for the Boston Celtics. So much so, that he accomplished something only the great Larry Bird has in the history of the franchise.

White scored a career-high 33 points with eight 3-pointers and 10 assists in Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, then notched 23 points with four 3-pointers and 10 assists in Sunday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He and Bird are the only C’s players ever to record at least four 3s and 10 assists in back-to-back games, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

White has averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2. percent from the floor (51.5 percent from 3) over his last four games. He was rewarded for his efforts with NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

White’s stellar performance has helped the Celtics overcome the absences of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Jaylen Brown. Despite being shorthanded, Boston takes a four-game win streak into Tuesday night’s showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It appears White may have to carry an even bigger load for that matchup as seven players — including Jayson Tatum — popped up on Monday’s injury report. Tatum is listed as doubtful with a non-COVID illness.

Celtics vs. Bucks is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off at Fiserv Forum.