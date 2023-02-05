Derrick Lewis’ roster spot safe despite being ‘manhandled’ at UFC Fight Night 218

LAS VEGAS – Dana White says Derrick Lewis’ position on the UFC roster is not in jeopardy despite being dominated by Serghei Spivac UFC Fight Night 218.

After two-time UFC title challenger Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) suffered a third consecutive loss with a first-round submission defeat to Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex, the UFC president doesn’t see “The Black Beast” at a career crossroads.

In fact, White thinks the result at UFC Fight Night 218 showed a lot about Spivac in the fact he could put on such a lopsided performance.

“I have a lot of respect for Derrick Lewis,” White told MMA Junkie at the UFC Fight Night 218 post-fight news conference. “I love the guy, and he got manhandled tonight. Spivac looked really good. He made a big statement tonight.”

Lewis, who is the record holder for most knockout wins in UFC history, has been as active as any fighter in the octagon since his debut in 2014.

He’s never struggled with this type of losing skid before, though, and at 37, it raises questions about his future.

White isn’t looking on the downside, though. He said Lewis is as relevant as ever in his mind, and intends to book him again in the future.

“(It doesn’t hurt his stock) with me,” White said. “I love the guy. I love him. So he’s not going anywhere.”

