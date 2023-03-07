Derek Carr to the Saints, Geno Smith to the Seahawks & combine takeaways

Hosts Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein start by recapping the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and giving their primary takeaways. Later, the duo recap a crazy day of news in the NFL ahead of the franchise tag deadline, as we saw the New Orleans Saints sign QB Derek Carr, the Seattle Seahawks sign QB Geno Smith, running backs Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs get franchise tagged and much more.

00:40 – Key takeaways from the combine: hold your horses on the Anthony Richardson hype; Bryan Bresee and Stetson Bennett saw their stock rise.

10:30 – Saints sign Derek Carr: are they now the runaway favorite in the NFC South?

18:10 – Geno Smith signs with the Seahawks. How will this QB market affect Daniel Jones’ negotiations with the New York Giants?

25:30 – What it means for Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens if he receives the exclusive vs. the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tuesday

35:00 – Running back news! The Dallas Cowboys franchise tagged RB Tony Pollard and the Las Vegas Raiders franchise tagged RB Josh Jacobs, while Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry is apparently available for trade.

49:15 – Why didn’t the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tag tackle Orlando Brown Jr?

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor’s legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor