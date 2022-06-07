Derek Carr can’t hold back when seeing Davante Adams in Raiders uniform for first time

It was good times all over again for Derek Carr and Davante Adams on Monday.

For the first time, Carr saw Adams in Silver and Black during the Las Vegas Raiders’ media days in Henderson, Nevada.

Carr couldn’t hold back — running up to Adams during the receiver’s interview and telling him “it’s good to see you in that Silver and Black. Oooo!”

Adams replied: This is your first time, huh? Look all right?”

“It’s the first time I got to you see in Silver and Black,”

Adams told Carr he told the interviewer that “it really hit me today” that he put on the Silver and Black uniform for the first time.

“It really hit you?” Carr asked. Adams said “yeah.”

The Raiders acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers on March 17, reuniting him with his best friend and a former Fresno State teammate in Carr. The Raiders gave up their first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Adams spoke to the media for the first time as a Raider on March 22 in Henderson, Nevada. He said he already had assured Carr that there was no reason to “feel any pressure to force me the ball or nothing.’

“Let’s just go out there and do this thing like how we did before,” Adams said. “I mean, (we) put together a pretty good resume in college together. This ain’t college, but we still got that connection so looking forward to putting it on display.”