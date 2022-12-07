Deputy rapes woman in her car, giving her ’30 seconds’ to comply, Indiana cops say

A deputy accused of raping a woman in the backseat of her car has been placed on administrative leave, according to Indiana authorities.

Warrick County Deputy Jarred Stuckey met up with a woman in an Evansville parking lot on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2, the Evansville Police Department said in an affidavit filed with the Vanderburgh Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Stuckey got in the passenger seat of the woman’s car where the two talked and kissed before getting in the backseat, the woman told police.

In the backseat, Stuckey became “aggressive” and “forcefully” touched the women, the affidavit said. For an hour and a half, he sexually assaulted her including choking her until “she felt like she was going pass out,” police said. Twice, he told the victim she had “30 seconds to comply with his advances” and, when “she told him ‘no’ multiple times… he would just continue,” the affidavit said.

To get away, the victim told Stuckey they could have sex if he took her on a date first, police said.

After they exited the vehicle, Stuckey sexually assaulted the woman again, the affidavit said. “She again told him ‘no,’ and he would have to take her on (a) date first… just to make him stop, so she could get away,” police said.

An attorney for Stuckey was not listed in online court records.

Stuckey is facing two rape charges, police said in the affidavit. Formal state charges are pending, according to court records.

Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Dec. 7 statement to McClatchy News that “Sheriff Mike Wilder contacted Deputy Stuckey … and placed him on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Wilder is disturbed by these allegations but will have no further comment pending the outcome of the internal investigation.”

Stuckey was arrested and posted a $9,945 cash bond on Wednesday, Dec. 7, court records show. He has an initial hearing scheduled for Dec. 12.

Evansville is about 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis, along the Indiana-Kentucky border. Warrick County is about 20 miles east of Evansville.

