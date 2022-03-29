Deputies respond Will Smith’s mansion over reported drone sighting

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Will Smith’s Calabasas mansion on Tuesday after receiving a call about a drone sighting over the actor’s massive property, authorities said.
At least one police vehicle from the department paid a visit to Smith’s home, but the deputies were unable to locate the reported drone, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told The Post.
It was unclear who called the authorities.
“It could have been [the Smiths] or their neighbor,” the spokesperson said.
“We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on, but when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area.”
The emergency response came as Smith has been dominating national news headlines over his viral smackdown of Chris Rock at the Oscars.