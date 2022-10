“‘It is my profound duty to make it clear to the world that losing emergency stock may become painful in the months to come.’”

— Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi energy minister



That’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister, delivering an ominous warning Tuesday.

Without identifying the U.S. or other countries by name, the minister said at a conference in Riyadh that “people are depleting their emergency stocks,” using them to “manipulate markets” despite their stated purpose being to mitigate supply shortages.