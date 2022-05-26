Depeche Mode Founding Member Was 60 – The Hamden Journal

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboard player and founding member of the British New Wave electronic band Depeche Mode, has died, the band said in a statement. He was 60.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band tweeted. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Details including cause of death and survivors were not immediately available.

Alan Wilder, Martin Gore, Andrew Fletcher, Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode (1983)

AP Images



Depeche Mode, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, was founded in 1980 in Basildon, England, by Fletcher, keyboardist and singer Vince Clarke, singer Dave Gahan and guitarist-keyboardist Martin Gore. Clarke left the band shortly after the release of its first album Speak & Spell in 1981.

Fletcher’s role in the band also included bass guitar. He once told an interviewer, “Martin’s the songwriter, Alan’s the good musician, Dave’s the vocalist, and I bum around.”

With 14 studio albums and 55 singles, Depeche Mode has been a staple on the UK charts since the 1980s, though the band is best known in the U.S. for its 1981 hit “Just Can’t Get Enough,” which became a breakthrough video during the early days of MTV. (Watch it below.)