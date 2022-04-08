Deon Cole To Topline BET+ Dark Comedy ‘Average Joe’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Deon Cole (Black-ish) has been cast in the lead role of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG.

Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington (Cole) who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where it is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life or death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

The dark comedy is written by Cullen, who will executive produce alongside McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh for Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Cole is a comedian, writer, producer and actor. He can most recently be seen in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall and Kelley Kali’s I’m Fine (Thanks For Asking). Cole will next appear in Blitz Bazuwale’s The Color Purple and Kenya Barris’ You People. Known for his work as Charlie on Black-ish and Grown-ish, Cole is a three-time NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He also appeared in Angie Tribeca.

He also earned two Emmy-nominations for his work as a writer on Conan. Cole touts two specials, Netflix’s Cole Hearted and Comedy Central’s Deon Cole’s: Cole Blooded Seminar. In 2020 he debuted his Work’ It Out stand-up documentary on Netflix is a Joke’s YouTube channel.

