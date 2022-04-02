Denzel Washington discusses Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Denzel Washington, 67, is speaking out about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Denzel Washington, who helped to console Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, has weighed in on the dramatic event.

While attending author and bishop T.D. Jakes’ leadership summit on Saturday, the Training Day star spoke for the first time about Smith’s behavior, Variety reported on Saturday.

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right,” Washington said. “And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of him that night.”

The actor, who recently directed the film A Journal For Jordan, added, “Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others, Tyler Perry, came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.”

Shortly after he slapped Rock, Smith scored the Best Actor statue for his role in King Richard. According to Oscars producer Will Packer, Rock was adamant Smith not be punished by police. Later, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the victim had declined to file a police report.

On Friday, just five days after his first Oscar win, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. In a statement, he apologized once again to Rock and referred to his actions as “painful and inexcusable.” He added that he will accept any other consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors deems fit, which could include stripping his Oscar.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith told Yahoo Entertainment, via his rep.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he continued.

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” Smith concluded. “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

The statement came after the virtual six-minute call with Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, in which he apologized for the incident. On April 15, the Academy’s board will meet to determine additional consequences.