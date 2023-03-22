Denver high school suspected shooter, Austin Lyle, found dead

The 17-year-old boy suspected of shooting two Denver high school administrators during a routine weapon check Wednesday was found dead of an apparent suicide, according to local reports.

Police found Austin Lyle’s body near his car around 9 p.m., law enforcement sources told 9NEWS Denver.

The 2005 Red Volvo XC90 was found in a remote mountain area roughly 50 miles southwest of Denver.

Cops told neighbors that shelter-in-place orders had been lifted.

“They should be relieved that we came up here and solved the problem,” Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said.

“Be comfortable and know that everything is closed up now.”





Lyle allegedly shot two school administrators just before 10 a.m. when they searched him for weapons, a daily requirement because of the boy’s behavioral issues.

The teenager was transferred to the high school last year after he was removed from a nearby Aurora school for unspecified violations of school policies.

One of the victims was released from the hospital several hours after the shooting, but the second administrator remains in serious condition.

