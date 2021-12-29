Denver gunman published books that mirrored fatal rampage

The former tattoo parlor owner who killed five people in a Denver-area shooting spree reportedly published a three-book, violence-laden sci-fi series — whose main character in one of them bursts into an ink joint and opens fire.

Lyndon McLeod, 47, who was killed by police after his rampage, is believed to have targeted victims he knew, including two women and a man at a pair of tattoo shops, KDVR reported, citing police.

The gunman reportedly harbored extremist views, had a history of psychiatric episodes and had been investigated for undisclosed incidents in 2020 and 2021 – though no charges were ever filed.

In 2019 and 2020, he self-published three fantasy books using the pen name Roman McClay under the title “Sanction,” 9 News reported.

In the second dark-themed novel, the heavily armed main character – named Lyndon – rushes into a body paint shop wearing body armor, according to the news outlet.

A photo from McLeod’s social media shows liquor alongside a gun. Instagram

“Within 2.3 seconds, he trained the muzzle on the girl — her head and throat — as she cowed on the bed and screamed. He shot her twice,” McLeod reportedly wrote.

“If she had been quiet he might not have shot her so quickly; but women are noisy — like kids — and for that they must pay a price,” the twisted author added.

Also in the book, Lyndon meets Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski, who killed three people in a series of explosions targeting scientists, in prison, News 9 reported.

“If there is no Unabomber there is no me,” Lyndon tells the infamous killer, according to the outlet. “We seek the same thing but from opposite ends of the extreme.”

McLeod’s books, which were published by a company he called Flat Black Ink, are available on Amazon, where they have gotten rave reviews – but also warnings by readers about extreme violence.

One reviewer wrote that his books “give full vent to their sexism, racism and every other-ism kept out of mainstream discourse,” The Sun reported.

McLeod also filled his Instagram page with images of Sanction-inspired tattoos, including one that shows a skull with arrows pointing out of its head, the outlet reported.

“Pain demands a response,” he wrote.

In a now-prescient Instagram post, McLeod quoted author Hunter Thompson. Instagram

He also reportedly espoused alt-right conspiracy theories and shared a COVID-19 conspiracy meme that appears to show Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussing an “injectable nanoworm,” The Sun said.

And last year, McLeod went on a tirade about emasculated men.

“Our entire society is made up of s— little f— who insult badasses & get away with it because law enforcement & social norms protect the WEAK from the STRONG. I’m over it. The weak better buckle up… s— is about to get real,” he said, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that McLeod quoted the late author Hunter Thompson, founder of the gonzo journalism movement who rose to prominence by writing the book “Hell’s Angels” after spending a year with the motorcycle gang.

Alicia Cardenas, above, was among McLeod’s victims on Monday. Facebook

“I swore I’d never go unarmed again,” McLeod quoted the author in an image of him lying in a hot tub, the news outlet reported.

His horrifying rampage began at about 5 p.m. Monday at Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing in Denver, where he gunned down Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, KDVR reported. A man was also wounded at the first scene.

He later killed Danny Scofield at Lucky 13 Tattoo on Kipling Street in Lakewood and also shot dead Sarah Steck, a clerk at a Hyatt hotel.

A fifth victim, who has not yet been identified, was killed at a home near Cheesman Park in Denver, the Colorado Sun reported.

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado was also killed during the spree. Facebook

An unidentified Lakewood police officer was injured in the gunfire, police said. She is in stable condition but will require additional surgeries.

“She took a situation that was already horrendous and put herself in harm’s way to stop it before it got even worse,” police spokesman John Romero said, according to KDVR.

“We’re beyond proud of her actions and the lives she likely saved because of her acts last night,” he added.