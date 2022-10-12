Denver Broncos’ odds to make the playoffs are now almost 3-1

Are you confident the Denver Broncos can figure out their offensive issues and make a run at the playoffs? If so, then you need to put your money where your mouth is.

The Broncos were -115 to make the playoffs at BetMGM ahead of Week 5 and those odds are much longer now after the slog that was their Thursday night loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Denver dropped to 2-3 after that game and is now +275 to be one of the seven playoff teams at the end of the season. That’s nearly 3-1 odds.

Denver’s loss made for the biggest playoff line movement of any team after Week 5 and it’s a bit curious, especially when you consider the records of everyone else in the AFC. The Broncos are just a game back of the top seven. And with the 3-2 Chargers coming up in Week 6, Denver’s odds could plummet again with a win on Monday night.

The Broncos’ odds are also out of whack compared to the teams around them. Yes, Denver’s chances of winning the AFC West don’t look great right now, but the Jaguars are at just +155 to make the playoffs and they have the same record as the Broncos. The Miami Dolphins are a game ahead of the Broncos in the standings and are at -175 to make the postseason.

The Patriots have the same record as Denver and are in last place in the AFC East. New England’s postseason odds are also at +275. The Las Vegas Raiders at 1-4 and in last in the AFC West are at just +325 to make the postseason.

If Denver is going to make the playoffs, Russell Wilson is going to have to play a lot better in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense – and the Broncos’ in-game strategy decisions will have to be better too. But there’s still plenty of time for things to turn around. Getting Denver at these odds right now could pay off in a big way in January if Wilson starts performing like the quarterback he was in Seattle.