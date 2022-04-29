Denver Broncos draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Denver Broncos:
Round 2 (No. 64 overall, from Rams) – Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma: Not fair to ask Bonitto to replace Von Miller. But the former Sooner is a plus athlete (6-3, 248, 4.5 speed) who was extremely productive, posting 16 sacks and 26½ TFLs since 2020. He and Bradley Chubb could wreak plenty of havoc off the edge against the likes of Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes. Draft tracker
Round 3 (80, from Saints through Texans) – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA: Former walk-on, he’s got decent speed for a 6-4, 243-pounder and positional flex – able to line up wide, inside or even at fullback. Draft tracker
Round 4 (115)
Round 4 (116, from Seahawks)
Round 5 (152)
Round 5 (162, from Eagles through Texans)
Round 5 (179, compensatory, from Colts)
Round 6 (206, from Buccaneers through Jets and Eagles)
Round 7 (232)
Round 7 (234, from Browns through Lions)
Denver Broncos’ last five top draft picks:
-
2021 (No. 9 overall): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
-
2020 (No. 15 overall): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
-
2019 (No. 20 overall): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
-
2018 (No. 5 overall): Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State
-
2017 (No. 20 overall): Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Denver