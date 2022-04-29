Denver Broncos draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Denver Broncos:

Round 2 (No. 64 overall, from Rams) – Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma: Not fair to ask Bonitto to replace Von Miller. But the former Sooner is a plus athlete (6-3, 248, 4.5 speed) who was extremely productive, posting 16 sacks and 26½ TFLs since 2020. He and Bradley Chubb could wreak plenty of havoc off the edge against the likes of Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes. Draft tracker

Round 3 (80, from Saints through Texans) – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA: Former walk-on, he’s got decent speed for a 6-4, 243-pounder and positional flex – able to line up wide, inside or even at fullback. Draft tracker

Denver Broncos’ last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 9 overall): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

2020 (No. 15 overall): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

2019 (No. 20 overall): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

2018 (No. 5 overall): Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

2017 (No. 20 overall): Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Denver