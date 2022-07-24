Denny Hamlin takes 7th win at Pocono Raceway to become track’s most winningest driver

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin knocked his season-long nemesis out of the race during a late battle for the lead, then streaked ahead Sunday in the No. 11 Toyota to become the winningest driver in Pocono Raceway history.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won for the third time this season and passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at Pocono with seven. Hamlin swept two races at Pocono in his rookie season in 2006, and added wins in 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020.

Hamlin held off JGR teammate Kyle Busch, still looking for a new contract with Gibbs, to reach victory lane.

Hamlin also tied Tony Stewart on the NASCAR’s career wins list with 49.

“I just wanted to be a local short-track racer in Virginia. That’s all I really cared about,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin first had to take out Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain to clear his path down the stretch.

Chastain wrecked Hamlin two times in a month earlier this season, prompting Hamlin to spew he had “reached my peak” with the aggressive driving of the watermelon farmer. Perhaps as payback, Hamlin refused to give his rival an inch off a late restart at Pocono and ran Chastain into the wall. Chastain slammed the wall and triggered a wreck that collected several drivers, including winless Kevin Harvick, who is fighting for a playoff spot.

“What did you want me to do? What did you expect me to do,” Hamlin asked.

Hamlin said he was “at the end of it” with his frustration with Chastain but was mildly booed by the Pocono fans for denying them what could have been a thrilling battle to the checkered flag.

Chastain, who has two wins this season, said he understand why he finished his race in the wall.

“I think that’s something that’s been owed to me for a few months now,” Chastain said.

Hamlin got the last word, but does it squash their beef? Perhaps not, the wife of Chastain’s race team owner Justin Marks tweeted, “Game. On.”

Busch finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

Hamlin’s win kept NASCAR with 14 drivers in the playoffs with two spots left over the final five races before the field is set.

Dan Gelston is a Sports Writer with the Associated Press.

Highlights from the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

6:08 p.m.: The caution comes out as Ross Chastain (No. 1), then leading, makes light contact with Denny Hamlin (No. 11). Chastain tries to squeeze past, but doesn’t have enough road to retain his lead and kisses the wall. Chastain then spun out of control and came in contact with Kevin Harvick in No. 4.

With 16 laps to go, Harvick pulls into Pit Road to assess any damage. The No. 1 car could be seen being towed off the track.

Kyle Busch (No. 18) sails into second position, with Chase Elliot (No. 9) in third with just 15 laps left in the race.

5:52 p.m.: Ryan Blaney (No. 12) loses control and spins off of Turn 3 as the caution comes out and No. 12 hits the recently-extended inside wall at Pocono Raceway. The safety team heads out to the track to assess the damage to the car. Blaney climbs out of his car and the crowd errupts into applause.

5:50 p.m.: Gibbs’s rally is short-lived. With 25 laps to go, Ross Chastain (No. 1) Denny Hamlin (No. 11) and Kyle Busch (No. 18) recover for the top three spots. Kevin Harvick (No. 4) now sits in 4th place.

5:43 p.m.: Nineteen-year-old Ty Gibbs, riding in place of Kurt Busch in the No. 45 car, makes his way to the front, gaining ground as he achieves the 4th spot with less than 31 laps to go.

5:41 p.m.: No caution comes out as No. 17 spins out. Denny Hamlin in No. 11 concedes his lead, and Bubba Wallace (No. 23) moves to the front of the pack, but the lead is brief has he rolls into Pit Road.

5:35 p.m. With less than 38 laps to go, Kyle Busch in car No. 18 gives up his lead to make his way to Pit Road. Ross Chastain in car No. 1 briefly took the lead before turning into Pit Road himself. Denny Hamlin in car No. 11 takes the lead, with Bubba Wallace (No. 23) encroaching

5:07 p.m.: By the end of the final lap, Kyle Busch (No. 18) secured Stage 2. Ryan Blaney (No. 12) surpassed Ross Chastain (No. 1) for second.

5:05 p.m.: Bubba Wallace (No. 23) and Kyle Busch (No. 18) battled it out for the first position, with Busch securing a comfortable lead by 5 p.m. Ross Chastain in No. 1 and Ryan Blaney in No. 12 have been vying for second with two laps to go in the second stage.

4 p.m.: Denny Hamlin (No. 11) is on his way to pit road after he spins out on the 12th lap. Pit crews can be seen changing his tires.

3:55 p.m.: The third caution of the day occurs when Josh Bilicki (No. 77) makes contact with the wall after an apparent issue with his right rear wheel or tire. Bilicki then spun out and took a big hit. Crews and an ambulance made their way onto the track at the Tricky Triangle to assess the situation.

3:45 p.m.: Harrison Burton (No. 21) led the restart as drivers headed into the second stage of today’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Larson (No. 5), who took the first stage, falls back to 11th.

Larson (No. 5) took the first stage, followed by Chase Elliot (No. 9) and Denny Hamlin in No. 11. Hamlin qualified for the pole position on Saturday.

3:35 p.m.: Nineteen-year-old Ty Gibbs is racing in Kurt Busch’s stead after the No. 45 driver suffered what he called “concussion-like” symptoms after spinning out and slamming into a safety barrier during Saturday’s qualifying session. Gibbs came in second in yesterday’s Xfinity race. Noah Gragson took first in that contest, and is also driving in today’s Cup Series race in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing. With three laps to go in the first stage, Gragson moves up to 23rd while Gibbs hangs out in 31st.

The caution comes out at 3:38 p.m. as Eric Almirola in No. 10 sustains a flat.

3:17 p.m.: Austin Cindric (No. 2) sustains at least one flat tire and is towed in for maintenance. After a speedy tire change, Cindric is back on the road for the restart.

3:10 p.m.: Denny Hamlin kisses the wall on the first corner. The No.11 driver is seeking his seventh win at the Tricky Triangle. By the fifth lap, Hamlin is coasting in fourth. Kyle Busch (No. 18) has taken the lead, followed by No. 9 driver Chase Elliot and No. 5 driver Kyle Larson.

2:45 p.m.: Gold Star Family member Talia Walsh sang an emotional rendition of the National Anthem, accompanied by Taylor Beagle, of Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, who returned to the stage once again to provide live sign language interpretation.

NASCAR warns of potential inclement weather at Pocono

Fans will have to wait just a little while longer for today’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 to begin.

“Due to the potential for inclement weather this afternoon, today’s green flag at @PoconoRaceway has been moved up to 3:05 PM ET,” NASCAR tweeted at around 1:10 p.m.

Weather forecasts predict partially cloud skies in Long Pond, Pa. with at least 15% chance of rain until about 8 p.m.

Kurt Busch not cleared to compete in Fan Appreciation 400

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kurt Busch was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway and the 23XI Racing driver was replaced by 19-year-old Ty Gibbs. The 43-year-old Busch tweeted he suffered from “concussion-like symptoms” from a hit suffered during Saturday’s qualifying session. Busch has made 776 career Cup starts, is the 2004 series champion and in his first season driving for a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. His No. 45 Chevrolet spun on Saturday and slammed into NASCAR’s protective safer barriers.

Gibbs conceded a loss at yesterday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 to Noah Gragson. Gragson will also be driving in today’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Denny Hamlin takes M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 for 7th win at Pocono