Denise Richards Confirms Return to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Three years after Denise Richards walked away from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” amid a storm of gossip and drama, the actor has confirmed to Variety she is returning to the franchise in a guest capacity.

“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards told Variety in Cannes, where the actor was in town to promote her latest drama series, “Paper Empire,” at Canneseries. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

Richards claimed her return to the reality show was so unplanned that even Bravo’s production team had no idea she’d be at a screening hosted by Real Housewife Garcelle Beauvais. “This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment,” Richards said. “I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

One thing with production has led to another, according to Richards. “The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.”

Her current status on the show’s upcoming season is undefined, she says — although she confirms she won’t be appearing in next season’s promo shots holding the all-important diamond. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” began filming this 13th season in January, and will premiere later this year.

Richards also reflected on her two seasons of the show, which saw her embroiled in a spat with Lisa Rinna — who has since been ousted from “Beverly Hills” — and Brandi Glanville.

“When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty,” Richards said. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”

“I also think it’s great to show you can have fun,” Richards continued. “But I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don’t try to tear people down. I don’t think it’s right. I mean, that part I don’t like.”

As for whether Richards is worried that her return to the franchise will see her again caught up in some big-time “Beverly Hills” drama, she’s not. “I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it,” Richards said. “I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it.”

