Denis Shapovalov accuses umpire of being ‘corrupt’ during fiery Australian Open loss to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal became embroiled in a controversy over his notoriously slow time-keeping that brought him face to face with his opponent Denis Shapovalov at the net before eventually triumphing in five sets to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

After losing the first set by a 6-3 scoreline, an agitated Shapovalov complained that chair umpire Carlos Bernardes was not enforcing the rules on pace of play – and went on to accuse Bernardes of being “corrupt”.

This was an unusually forceful outburst and one that will surely earn Shapovalov a hefty fine for impugning a chair umpire.

The first of two heated conversations broke out at the beginning of the second set. Shapovalov – who was waiting to serve – marched up to Bernardes to say “You started the shot-clock 45 seconds ago and he’s still not ready to play. You gotta code him.“

One code violation for delay of game counts as a warning; a second costs the recipient a point or a first serve, depending on whether he is serving or receiving at the time.

Shapovalov seemed to be about to drop the issue, but then he began again. “He’s not ready to play! Are you kidding me? You guys are all corrupt!” Bernardes made no response at the time, but this last claim is likely to earn the attention of the tournament referee.

Then, one game later, Shapovalov held up a hand as Nadal was preparing to serve. He thought that the 25-second shot-clock – which the umpire sets in motion when he calls the score – had run down to zero before Nadal was ready. But he must have misread the display on the big screen, because Nadal actually had eight seconds left before he needed to throw the ball up.

Bernardes looked especially annoyed this time. “There’s eight seconds to play,” he said. “What do you want? Why you look at me?” Nadal then came forward to the net to speak to Shapovalov directly – an unusual sight in a professional tennis match. While it seemed that Shapovalov was doing all the talking, and trying to explain his outbursts, there was no microphone close enough to pick up the conversation.

Shapovalov settled down at this point, and the match continued without further umpiring drama until the fourth set. This time, the shot clock really did run down to zero before Nadal was ready to serve. Bernardes gave him a time-violation warning, whereupon Nadal promptly double-faulted to concede a crucial break, putting Shapovalov on the road to levelling the match at two sets all.

Soon after this, Nadal called the trainer and doctor to the court to treat an abdominal strain which looked to be restricting his movement and energy. As he received anti-inflammatory pills, the momentum of the match was increasingly swinging behind Shapovalov. Soon before 6pm, Nadal left the court for more treatment with the match tied at two symmetrical sets each: 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

As Nadal claimed a second medical evaluation, followed by a toilet break, Shapovalov complained to Bernardes again, saying that “When I tried to do that at a different tournament they didn’t let me.” Nadal was off the court for six-and-a-half minutes. When play resumed, he looked in danger of giving up a two-set lead for only the third time in his 19-year grand-slam career, having won from that position a remarkable 228 times. However the ailing Spaniard managed to rally, winning the decider 6-3.

To return to the experienced Bernardes, his very presence at this event is a blessing after he was rushed to hospital here a year ago after suffering a heart attack. Bernardes also has some history with Nadal, suggesting that he is unlikely to be the sort of umpire who rolls over and ignores slow time-keeping.

Back in 2015, The Telegraph revealed that Bernardes had been given a so-called “umpiring holiday” from working on Nadal’s matches in 2015, after a disagreement in Rio in February where he threatened to give Nadal a time violation for changing his shorts mid-match.

As Nadal explained at the time, “The only reason why during a small period of time I request that I cannot have him on the chair was because, in my opinion, that day in Rio de Janeiro, he didn’t respect me. He make me change my shorts in front of 7000 people. Sorry, I don’t believe that’s nice.”