Denim Dawson enters transfer portal

Dawson becomes the second Husker basketball player to enter the portal in as many days, as he joins 7-footer Oleg Kojenets, who entered Tuesday. Dawson, a 6-foot-6, 193-pound guard, reclassified and enrolled at Nebraska following the fall 2021 semester, but didn’t play in a game. He played in 28 games this season and started eight of them this season as a redshirt freshman.

Dawson averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from the floor (17-of-48), 31 percent from 3-point range (5-of-16) and 40 percent at the free-throw line (8-of-20). His playing time tapered off toward the end of the season, as he logged just 14 minutes in the last five games after starting the previous eight contests.

Nebraska’s roster is in the midst of being reshaped for an important 2023-24 season for head coach Fred Hoiberg. Sam Griesel, Derrick Walker and Emmanuel Bandoumel have all exhausted their eligibility. With Dawson and Kojenets leaving the program, Nebraska now has four open scholarship spots available for next season.