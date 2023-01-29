Democrats offer pay hike to federal workers to make good for Trump, COVID

​Democrats are proposing giving federal workers an 8.7% pay increase for toiling through the Trump administration and the coronavirus pandemic.

The suggested pay increase for the 2 million federal workers would take effect in 2024, and would come after they received the 4.6% raise this year from President Biden. ​

“For years now, federal employees have risked their health and safety working on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said in a press release announcing that he and ​Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) would reintroduce the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates​, or FAIR Act.

“They were subjected to the Trump Administration’s cruel personal attacks, unsafe work environments, pay freezes, government shutdowns, sequestration cuts, furloughs, and mindless across-the-board hiring freezes​,” Connolly said in the statement released last week.

“​Still, our federal workforce serves with dedication and distinction every day. Federal employees are our government’s single greatest asset, and they deserve better​,” he said.





Sen. Brian Schatz has introduced legislation with Rep. Gerry Connolly to give federal workers a pay hike. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Although the two lawmakers have introduced similar legislation in the last three ​sessions, Congress has never approved the FAIR Act. ​

This year’s legislation has ​23 co-sponsors. ​

“​Whether inspecting our food, conducting medical research, or caring for our veterans, federal workers play an important role in our everyday lives and deserve pay which reflects that,” ​Schatz said. ​





Rep. Gerry Connolly Bloomberg via Getty Images

The FAIR Act is supported by the American Federal of Government Employees, the National Federation of Federal Employees, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, the International Association of Fire Fighters and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees among other groups. ​

“The average 8.7 percent average raise they are proposing for 2024 will help federal employees keep up with rising costs, and help agencies recruit and retain the workers we need to keep the country running​,” Tony Reardon, ​national president of the National Treasury Employees Union​, said in a statement​.