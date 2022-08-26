Democrats Attack Dr. Oz As “Hollywood’s Doctor” In ‘Wizard’ Spot – The Hamden Journal

The Senate Majority PAC is debuting a new spot that attacks Mehmet Oz as “Hollywood’s celebrity doctor,” using the inevitable theme of Wizard of Oz to skewer the GOP candidate’s collection of homes, among other things.

The seven-figure Pennsylvania ad buy is part of the political action committee’s $32 million in reservations in the state. It’s their second ad of the cycle.

In a reversal of what has been seen in recent campaigns, it’s Democrats who have been hammering the Republican’s Hollywood ties in an effort to show that he’s out-of-touch with Pennsylvania. The spot, introducing the candidate as “the great and powerful Oz,” features a shot of him kissing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, taken from a ceremony in February, and borrows from a line in Wizard of Oz, when the narrator, noting that the doctor owns homes in New Jersey, Palm Beach and Turkey, is “a long way from PA.”

The Pennsylvania race is likely to be among the most expensive contests of the midterms, as Democrats try to flip the seat now held by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who is retiring.

Oz, endorsed by Donald Trump, has made some missteps, including a campaign video taken in a supermarket which he tried to hammer President Joe Biden on inflation, but instead called attention to the GOP candidate’s reference to a vegetable tray as crudite.

The Oz campaign has been stepping up its attacks on Fetterman. Politico reported that Oz has been reaching out to high profile conservative figures for help, and Laura Ingraham and Ben Shapiro recently have spoken out against Fetterman. Oz also has been trying to make an issue out of Fetterman’s health. The Democratic candidates suffered a stroke just days before the primary, something that has limited his appearances on the campaign trail.

Oz’s campaign also released its own unusual spot earlier this month, this one that featured a bong coming from Fetterman’s head and attacking the candidate for his links to the “crazy ideas” of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Bernie Sanders.