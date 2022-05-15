‘Democrats Are in Some Serious Trouble’ for Midterms

In a segment of NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, host Chuck Todd warned of a disaster looming for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections. His comments came in light of a new poll from the network indicating that three-quarters of Americans believe the country is headed down the wrong path.

“Voters views about the economy begin to harden in an election year around May. If that theory holds, Democrats are in some serious trouble right now because in our new NBC News poll, just 16 percent say the country is headed in the right direction while a whopping 75 percent say we’re on the wrong track,” he said. “In fact, that number has been 70 plus for the last seven months, which in the past has signaled big losses for the governing party.”

President Biden’s approval rating continues to sink amid ongoing inflation and supply-chain crises, a baby-formula shortage, conflict in Ukraine, still frequent migrant surges across the southern border, and other major problems. Only 39 percent of U.S. adults and 42 percent of registered voters approve of Biden’s performance almost two years into his presidency, according to the NBC News survey. Disapproval with Biden’s job conduct is 56 percent among adults and 54 percent among registered voters.

“President Biden’s numbers have hit a new low. Only 39 percent approve of his job performance against 56 percent who disapprove. In fact, the president has become as unpopular as Donald Trump in this poll,” Todd added.

The poll indicated that abortion is becoming a more relevant issue for Americans following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion earlier this month that would overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion on a national level. However, the draft opinion does not appear to substantially alter the negative midterm outlook for Democrats, with inflation and the economy weighing most heavily on voters’ minds, according to the poll. This finding could alleviate GOP leadership fears that a Roe reversal could undercut some of the party’s projected midterm gains, so far projected to be significant.

In the last four monthly Gallup polls asking Americans, “What do you think is the most important problem facing the country today?”, abortion did not even register at 1 percent, superseded by concerns about inflation (17 percent), the economy in general (11 percent), and fuel/oil prices (4 percent), as our Jim Geraghty noted.

