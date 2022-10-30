Democrats‘ 2024 Presidential Candidate Decision Horror Movie On ‘SNL’ – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live reimagined the Democratic Party’s 2024 Presidential candidate search as a trailer for a horror movie “from the producers of Smile and the twisted minds of Morning Joe.”

In it, a group of friends who are in a house together at night, are horrified by the prospect of President Joe Biden running for reelection at age 81.

“Sometimes the familiar face can be the most terrifying,” the voiceover says.

The friends list some of Biden’s accomplishments until someone brings up his bike accident.

“I mean, I love the guy but he did his part,” one of them, played by Bowen Yang says.

The group then goes through alternate candidates using classic horror movie tropes — from Kamala Harris to Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

You can watch the trailer spoof above to see who they ultimately went with.