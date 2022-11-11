Democratic strategist apologizes for saying Lauren Boebert’s House loss would be ‘a gain for OnlyFans’

After democratic strategist Kurt Bardella said she could make an Only Fans if she lost her House race, Rep. Lauren Boebert responded on Twitter saying, “Liberals even suck at feminism.”Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella said Boebert could make money on OnlyFans if she loses her House race.

Bardella later apologized for the remark, but said GOP criticism was “faux-outrage.”

Boebert fired back on Twitter: “Liberals even suck at feminism.”

Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella joked during an MSNBC segment on Wednesday night that if GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert doesn’t win back a second term in the House, her next job may be as an OnlyFans creator.

Bardella made the sexist comment about Boebert starting a career with the subscription-based website, commonly used by sex workers, during a discussion about Boebert’s nail-biter reelection bid in Colorado.

“What’s the meaning if Lauren Boebert, the second most popular QAnon person in MAGA, what if she loses and what job will she have because I don’t think Shooters exist anymore?” MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid asked Bardella, referring to Boebert’s Rifle, CO restaurant, which closed in July.

“Well I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans,” Bradella replied, prompting laughter from Reid and a jaw drop from Claire McCaskill, a former senator from Missouri and current MSNBC analyst.

“I don’t know what she would do in this scenario,” Bardella continued. “I think that symbolically to take out one of the poster childs of the MAGA movement, someone who has been an absolute disgrace to the office that she holds, would be a great feather in the cap and would, I think, cement the fact that this has been an absolute unmitigated disaster for the MAGA wing of the Republican party.”

A representative from MSNBC did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Boebert, who is currently in a tight House race, took her response to Twitter: “Liberals even suck at feminism. Can y’all do anything right?”

When reached for comment, Boebert’s spokesperson pointed to the congresswoman’s tweet.

Bardella’s comment didn’t sit well with Republicans and some Democrats, who defended sex work and called the remark sexist.

Story continues

Alexandra M. Hunt, a former Democratic House candidate in Philadelphia who’s been open about working as a stripper in college, came to Boebert’s defense and called Bardella out on Twitter.

“I can’t stand Boebert, but this sexism isn’t cute,” Hunt tweeted. “There’s no shame to having an OnlyFans. @kurtbardella do better.”

Bardella apologized for his remark, but insisted that the criticism of it from Republicans amounted to “faux-outrage.”

“I appreciate your feedback and when someone from your vantage point weighs in – that warrants consideration and reflection,” he wrote in response to Hunt’s tweet. “I’ll be more thoughtful about my words in the future. It is NEVER my intention to shame women. I apologize. Period.”

He went on, “That said, I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order. Just look at their standard-bearer.”

Read the original article on Business Insider