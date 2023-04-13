Demi Moore Submits Her Chihuahua Pilaf for Guinness World Records’ Shortest Dog Title

The actress believes her chihuahua Pilaf could give the current Guinness World Records holder for shortest dog a run for their money

demi moore/instagram (2) Demi Moore and her pet pooch Pilaf

Demi Moore thinks her pet pooch Pilaf could be a world record holder!

Just days after a two-year-old chihuahua named Pearl was crowned the World’s Shortest Living Dog by Guinness World Records, the actress, 60, said she’s considering submitting her own furry companion for the title.

“@guinnessworldrecords just announced the World’s Shortest Dog today. I don’t know about you but I think Pilaf might give Pearl a run for her money! Should we submit @pilaf.littlemouse??” wrote Moore on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a series of snaps of Pilaf, who is also a chihuahua, being measured against a $100 bill.

Her Instagram carousel also included a similar photo of Pearl, who was officially crowned on Sunday, being measured against a dollar bill.

Pearl measures 3.59 inches in height and is shorter than a popsicle stick and a standard TV remote, according to the Guinness World Records. In length, the pup measures just 5 inches — around the same size as a dollar bill.

Moore’s celebrity friends were all for her submitting Pilaf for the title. Supermodel Helena Christensen wrote in the comments section, “But of course ! 🐶 💵,” as Thor actress Jaimie Alexander added, “Yessssss 🙌🏻🥰.”

Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis also commented on the shots, writing, “NOT THE BENJAMIN 😭.” “You are truly a legend,” she added in a second comment.

The official Guinness World Records Instagram account similarly seemed impressed by Pilaf’s small stature, commenting, “😱😱😱.”

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Pearl the chihuahua was named the World’s Shortest Living Dog by Guinness World Records

Pilaf has its own Instagram account with nearly 8,000 followers, where Moore documents the pup’s day-to-day life.

Moore also asked her followers on her Instagram Story this week if she should put Pilaf forward for the title. “Should we submit Pilaf to the Guinness Book of World Records? #Pilaf4Guinness,” she captioned the post.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Pearl the chihuahua

When current record holder Pearl was born in September 2020, she weighed less than an ounce. Now aged two, the pooch weighs in at 1.22 lbs.

She is related to the previous holder of the shortest dog title, Miracle Milly, who measured 3.8 inches in height. Milly died in 2020, before Pearl — the daughter of one of Milly’s identical sisters — was born.

“We’re blessed to have her,” Pearl’s owner Vanesa Semler told Guinness World Records. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.”

She also described her pooch as “small like a ball” and said the chihuahua is slightly taller than a teacup and “a bit of a diva.”

