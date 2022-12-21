Demi Moore shares photo from pregnant Rumer Willis’s ultrasound

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Demi Moore is very excited to be a “hot kooky unhinged grandma.” The actress accompanied daughter Rumer Willis to an ultrasound appointment. In fact, all the Willis women were there to support Rumer, who just announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!” Moore, 60, captioned the sweet family photo.

Rumer’s siblings, Scout and Tallulah, are also pictured (plus Tallulah’s dog, Pilaf). Rumer commented on her mom’s picture, “So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys.”

Rumer revealed her pregnancy news on Tuesday. The Dancing With the Stars alum and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas went public with their relationship one month ago, but it’s unknown when they started dating. Rumer debuted her baby bump in a series of images, which Moore re-posted.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” the G.I. Jane star wrote.

“Love you mama,” Rumer said in the comments.

This baby will be the first grandchild for Moore and Rumer’s father, Bruce Willis. The friendly exes came together just one week ago. Moore shared a photo with the Die Hard star and their three girls, along with the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and the two young daughters Bruce and Emma share.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” Moore wrote alongside the pic.

Emma also proudly showed off Rumer’s baby bump, writing, “Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!”

“Love you guys so much,” Rumer commented.

The singer’s unborn child is already one loved “little niblet.”

