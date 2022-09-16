Demi Moore In Talks For Season 2 Of Ryan Murphy’s FX Series ‘Feud’ – The Hamden Journal

Demi Moore is in talks to join the cast of Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B, sources tell The Hamden Journal. Reps for FX and 20th Television, which is behind the Feud franchise, declined comment.

If the deal makes, Moore would join Tom Hollander, who stars as Capote, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny in the cast.

An adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, the miniseries is set in the 1970s and ends with Truman Capote’s death in 1984. It chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975. The piece was intended to be a chapter in Capote’s infamous unfinished novel Answered Prayers, his follow-up to the blockbuster In Cold Blood.

Two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes, with Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz writing all episodes and serving as showrunner.

Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear and Alexis Martin Woodall — who all executive produced/produced Season 1, titled Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions. Filming is slated to begin in New York this fall.

On the film side, Moore will next be seen in The Substance, directed by Revenge helmer Coralie Fargeat. She recently voiced a role in QCode’s podcast Dirty Diana, which is being adapted into an Amazon series that Moore will executive produce and star in. She was most recently seen in the feature Please Baby Please, which kicked off the 2022 Rotterdam film festival.

The Hamden Journal’s Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.