Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo

Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season.

On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 — as well as wife Emma Heming Willis and their two girls, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, 10.

The blended family poses in front of a garland-wrapped staircase, with a Christmas tree just behind them, as Willis holds Tallulah’s dog, Pilaf.

Other photos included in the carousel show Willis and Heming Willis, 44, holding hands at the dinner table and smiling.

The shots seem to be from earlier this month, when the family gathered together in celebration of the holidays. Last week, Tallulah shared a photo on Instagram of herself, Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Willis and Pilaf appear to lock eyes.

“The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰,” Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together with a wreath and red ribbon hanging on a glass door in the background.

“I love my parents and my family – I do I do I do! 🫂,” Tallulah added in her caption.

Tallulah was not the only Willis family member to share some sweet moments from what appeared to be a family dinner.

Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Scout also shared two photos from the night on her Instagram Story, featuring snaps of Tallulah, Willis and Heming Willis sitting together at a dinner table. In one photo, Willis holds Pilaf in his arms, while the Pulp Fiction star and his wife can be seen holding hands in another.

“Family dinner night,” Scout wrote in a caption to her Story.

Willis’ family announced in March that he was “stepping away” from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is “impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they added at the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”