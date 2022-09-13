Demi Lovato Says Current ‘Holy Fvck’ Tour Will Be Her Last – The Hamden Journal

Demi Lovato announced today that her current tour in support of her eighth studio album will be her last.

In several since-deleted Instagram Stories the singer posted photos looking out a hotel room window with the words, “I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

While Lovato indicated in her posts that it would be “this next tour” that would be her last, music outlets like Billboard are taking it to mean her current “Holy Fvck” campaign will be her last.

The singer then posted another set of Stories that reads: “Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

Along with a backstage selfie Lovato wrote, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

The tour began exactly a month ago in Des Moines before segueing to a series of South American dates, the most recent of which was scheduled tonight in Santiago, Chile. Videos and images posted online seem to indicate she did, indeed, perform this evening.

What her statement means for the remainder of the two dozen-plus dates, all of which are in the U.S., is unclear.