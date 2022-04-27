Demetrius Carl Davis busted after allegedly luring 80 children into making porn

A California man was arrested and booked Tuesday after he allegedly posed as a girl online to lure more than 80 children into making pornographic videos, police said.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation identified more than 80 child victims that Davis allegedly groomed into doing and filming sex acts that he saved on his cell phone and computer, Fox 40 of Sacramento reported.

Davis would pose as “Lizzy” to communicate with children, often ages 6 to 13, before convincing them to do and record sexual actions with their siblings or other children, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann.

“What’s particularly heinous about this is that this grooming led up to our suspect asking these children to perform sexual acts on their siblings, other relatives and other kids that they know and film it and then send that video to our suspect,” Grassman said in a video address.

Davis allegedly reached out to the children over social media, where he had multiple accounts, police said. He is believed to have contacted over 100 children from across the U.S. and several other countries, Fox 40 reported.

In December, police executed a search warrant for Davis’ residence, where they found “numerous” devices with sexual recordings, they said.

“At that time, we did not have enough evidence to arrest him on site, but we took all those electronics,” Grassmann added. “Over the last several months, we have forensically analyzed all of those and have identified 80 different victims and an additional 15 to 20 internationally, which we have not identified yet.”

Grassman said the abuse may have started in late 2020. He encouraged parents to play an active role in learning who their children communicate with online.

“Every electronic device connected to the internet is like an open window to the entire world. You have no idea who is talking to your child,” he said.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.