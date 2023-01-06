‘Demascus’ Showrunner Addresses AMC Cancelation – The Hamden Journal

Demascus emerged as the latest show hit by AMC’s cost-cutting drive at the end of last year.

Showrunner Kirk A. Moore took to social media to address the cancelation, highlighting the fact that such tax write-offs have become more prevalent in the entertainment industry over the last twelve months.

“Welcome to the business. This sucks. But it’s happening EVERYWHERE,” Moore tweeted. “It’s wild that no one gets to see all the very good work everyone has put into this project because of finances and issues beyond our control.”

He added that he’s thankful for the “support and love” after The Hamden Journal broke the news this morning.

Moore was one of the exec producers of the show alongside playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul exec producer Mark Johnson.

The show was in production, having been ordered in February 2022 after having had writers’ rooms opened in August as part of the broadcaster’s “scripts-to-series” model.

Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows an eponymous character, a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that might be the key to defining his truest self. The series is a comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: “Who am I?”

Okieriete Onaodowan, Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye were cast alongside Martin Lawrence in a recurring role.