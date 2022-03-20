DeMarcus Ware, Micah Parsons lobby Von Miller for hometown Cowboys

The Cowboys roster needs pass rush help.

Cowboys defenders, past and present, aren’t afraid to ask for it.

After defensive end Randy Gregory exited a verbal agreement with the Cowboys on Tuesday morning in favor of Denver’s contract offer, fans began to wonder how Dallas would fill its hole at starting right edge.

How about a homecoming for Von Miller, the Dallas native whose DeSoto High School is just 40 miles from Cowboys headquarters at The Star? Elsewhere, could veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, after the Seahawks released him after 10 seasons, be a fit in Dallas?

Cowboys standout linebacker Micah Parsons, the NFL’s unanimous 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, publicly lobbied both targets.

He tagged each player in a tweet before, in peak free-agency recruiting form, adding three sets of eyes emojis.

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

MORE: Tom Brady’s stunning return to NFL was a decision we should have seen coming

Then came the push from likely Hall of Fame pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, who wreaked havoc with the Cowboys for nine years before teaming up with Miller on the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning team.

“Moves around the NFL: Russell Wilson going to Denver, Randy Gregory going to Denver,” Ware began. “There’s a missing spot in Dallas now. I just talked to Von Miller. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Von Miller. Sounds good to me!”

Ware chuckled as the video recording wrapped.

Miller commented on the video with his own “eyes” emoji.

Parsons, naturally, opted for the eyes as well—six pairs on his Instagram story.

Miller turns 33 this month but still was highly productive in 2021, registering 9 ½ sacks and a forced fumble in 15 regular-season games played for the Broncos and Rams. He also helped the Rams to a Super Bowl 56 victory over the Bengals, his postseason production constituting four sacks, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble and recovery.

Miller has started 150 career games, registering 115.5 sacks, 540 tackles, 27 forced fumbles and 233 quarterback hits in his career.

Story continues

Wagner brings a similarly consistent resume with 150 starts, 1,383 tackles, 78 quarterback hits and 60 pass deflections. The six-time All-Pro helped the Seahawks to Super Bowl 48, during which current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn orchestrated Seattle’s highly touted Legion of Boom defense.

The Cowboys freed up $13 million in cap space Monday night when re-signing left defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a new three-year deal worth $40 million including $30 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not publicly authorized to disclose deal details.

Would the Cowboys use available funds, including those freed up from Lawrence’s restructure, on a pass rusher? It’s telling that they were willing to offer Gregory a five-year, $70 million deal with $28 million guaranteed before Gregory flipped to a contract at the same value with Denver.

The Cowboys could also address pass rusher as early as the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, when they pick at 24. Offensive line, wide receiver, tight end and linebacker will be additional positions commanding their attention.

Until then, Cowboys players and fans alike will await news of further roster clarity.

Like Parsons, they’ll keep their eyes peeled.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Von Miller to Dallas Cowboys? Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Ware lobby