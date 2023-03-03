DeMarcus Cousins shows Kings fans, squad love during breakout season

Boogie shows Kings fans, squad love during breakout season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

DeMarcus Cousins has nothing but love for the Kings and their fans.

Speaking with NBA legend Paul Pierce and Rachel Nichols on SHOWTIME Basketball’s “What’s Burnin” podcast, Cousins shared his thoughts on Sacramento’s surprising 2022-23 NBA season and his joy for Kings fans.

“It’s dope,” Cousins told Nichols. “I’m just happy for the city and the fans because they really deserve it. That’s an incredible fanbase, they’re the definition of sticking through it through thick and thin.

“Incredible fanbase, they’re more than deserving so I’m excited for them. I’m excited to see where this team goes.”

The 32-year-old also was asked about what he thinks about the Kings’ success this season and couldn’t help but praise the work the team has done so far.

“I think they’re super talented,” Cousins told Pierce and Nichols. “Young team, full of energy, full of excitement, you can tell they enjoy playing with one another.

“You can tell they have fun.”

Sacramento (36-25) seemingly has been having a lot of fun this season as it sits atop the Pacific Division, currently three games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (34-29) in the division and the Western Conference as a whole.

A lot of the Kings’ success has to do with how consistent they have been, how hard they play for coach Mike Brown and how healthy they have been this season, per Cousins.

“Those three things they’ve done all year and I think they’ll continue to do that so I can see the Kings coming out in the top of their division,” Cousins added.

Though Cousins has had a rocky relationship with the Kings in the past, the free-agent center appears to be willing to move on, declaring in November 2022 that he would “love” to help Sacramento snap its historic playoff drought.

Despite injuries slowing down the four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, he has proven to be a valuable commodity off the bench.

In 48 games (seven starts) with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, Cousins averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15 minutes per game.

Overall in the last two seasons, Cousins has started in 18 out of a possible 89 games and averaged 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.

Though no longer the imposing presence he once was with the Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, it is clear Cousins still can help a team in need of a backup big.

Regardless of what happens, Cousins is enjoying Sacramento’s success from afar.

And Kings fans would love nothing more than a reunion with one of the team’s biggest stars in the last decade.