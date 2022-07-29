DeMar DeRozan’s NSFW response to Draymond on joining Warriors last offseason

DeRozan’s NSFW response to Dray’s attempted Warriors recruitment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the summer of 2021, the Warriors were looking for veteran players who were open to taking a discount in the hopes of being on a team with NBA championship aspirations.

One of the targets Golden State had was Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. The Warriors believed DeRozan might accept the $5.9 taxpayer midlevel exception; however, that didn’t occur, and the 32-year-old signed a three-year, $85 million contract and headed to the Windy City.

Nonetheless, during DeRozan’s appearance on Thursday’s edition of “The Draymond Green Show,” more details about the Warriors’ interest in the veteran wingman surfaced, with Green even making a pitch to recruit him to the Bay Area.

The prospect of joining the Warriors caused the former Toronto Raptors star to use NSFW language toward his friend Green.

“The conversation turned to ‘Come to the Warriors’, and you were like, ‘F—, no. I’m not coming there. I’m not coming to play with y’all,'” Green said.

Furthermore, Green told DeRozan during his free agency, “if you come to the Warriors, we can win a championship.”

Still, that wasn’t enough to entice the veteran to head to Golden State. Of course, Green did add one more remark saying, “He didn’t come, and we still won a championship. I had to throw that one out there.”

DeRozan did have a good first season with Chicago as he averaged 27.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

