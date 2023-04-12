DeMar DeRozan’s daughter screams through Raptors free throws, and it appears to pay off

That screaming you heard throughout Wednesday’s Raptors-Bulls play-in game?

That was Diar DeRozan, the daughter of Chicago Bulls guard DeMar Derozan.

In a rare instance of home-court disadvantage, Raptors players were faced with high-pitched screaming every time they stepped to the free-throw line. Here’s Raptors center Jakob Poeltl powering through the distraction in the first half as a young girl with a baseline seat screamed through his shot.

But the strategy appeared to work. A Raptors team that shot 78.4% from the stripe during the regular season was a cool 50% (13 of 26) through three quarters.

Twitter speculated throughout the first half that the girl was Derozan’s daughter. ESPN confirmed after halftime she was, indeed Diar.

So how did a young girl working against the home team score such premium seats? Well, DeRozan has strong ties in Toronto. Before a stint with the San Antonio Spurs and reviving his All-Star status in Chicago, DeRozan spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Raptors. A four-time All-Star in Toronto, he was one of the best players in franchise history before being sent to San Antonio in the deal to acquire Kawhi Leonard that ultimately led to a Raptors championship.

On Wednesday, he was back in Toronto with his family for an elimination game. Diar understandably, had no love for the home team.